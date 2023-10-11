Sheriff: Gunman at large after 17-year-old shot outside Celebration Publix

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are searching for the person who shot a teenager in the parking lot of a Celebration Publix on Wednesday afternoon.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back multiple times outside the Publix on Blake Boulevard around 2:40 p.m.

Lopez said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He said the teen knew the person who shot him, but would not reveal his identity to investigators.

Lopez said the 17-year-old and the shooter had a history prior to their altercation in the parking lot.

Investigators said they got a vehicle description and license plate number for the car involved in the shooting and are working to identify the driver. Lopez said he believes this was an isolated incident and that there is not any danger to the public.

Lopez said a couple of other cars were hit by gunfire, but no one was inside the cars at the time and no one else was injured.

A Publix spokeswoman provided Channel 9 with the following statement about the shooting:

“The safety of our customers and associates remains the priority for us. Our store is currently closed, and this situation is an ongoing investigation.”

