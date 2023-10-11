Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Wednesday and Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are warning that Wednesday and Thursday will be “Weather Alert Days” in Central Florida.

The warning is due to a strong storm system that is moving over Florida over the next 48 hours.

The system will bring possible damaging wind gusts, a chance for isolated tornados and minor flooding.

See: 9 of Florida’s most dangerous animals

Our overall area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered storms on Wednesday.

The greatest threats will come in the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong to severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Wednesday and Thursday

Severe will likely continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

The risk of widespread severe storms and isolated tornados will continue into Thursday.

Watch: Low-pressure system in Gulf to increase rain chances in Central Florida this week

“A complex weather setup involving a few low-pressure areas in the Gulf and a warm front moving in from our south will combine to bring heavy to severe storms and a few possible tornadoes,” Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Wednesday and Thursday

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the storms as they impact Central Florida and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group