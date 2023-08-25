Local

Person shot, killed by law enforcement in DeLand

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Shooting under investigation in DeLand A shooting was under investigation Friday afternoon in DeLand, the DeLand Police Department said. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

DeLAND, Fla. — A deadly shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation Friday afternoon in DeLand.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officials said a law enforcement officer shot and killed someone near the intersection of East Euclid Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard. South Woodland Boulevard is closed.

Officials did not confirm which agency the law enforcement officer works for. Both DeLand police and Volusia County deputies are on the scene.

Read: System could develop in Gulf this weekend and bring tropical impacts to Florida next week

DeLand police asked residents to avoid the area during their investigation.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m. for live updates.

Read: Hersha Parady, star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dies at age 78

See photos of the scene below:

Image 1 of 11

Shooting under investigation in DeLand A shooting was under investigation Friday afternoon in DeLand, the DeLand Police Department said. (WFTV)

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read