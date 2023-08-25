Person shot, killed by law enforcement in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. — A deadly shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation Friday afternoon in DeLand.

Officials said a law enforcement officer shot and killed someone near the intersection of East Euclid Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard. South Woodland Boulevard is closed.

Officials did not confirm which agency the law enforcement officer works for. Both DeLand police and Volusia County deputies are on the scene.

DeLand police asked residents to avoid the area during their investigation.

COMMUNITY ALERT: There is a large police presence near the intersection of Woodland Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. Please avoid the area as we conduct a shooting investigation. Woodland Boulevard is shutdown. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Wa2cwAAS3h — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) August 25, 2023

