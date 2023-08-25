ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean that could bring our next tropical system to Florida.

As of Friday morning, the storm system is near Belize and the Yucatan and moving towards the Gulf of Mexico.

By Sunday and Monday, it should start to develop near western Cuba.

System could develop in Gulf this weekend and bring tropical impacts to Florida next week

As it enters the Gulf, it could form into a tropical storm and then swing into the west coast of Florida late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read: Trump surrenders to face Georgia election charges, mug shot released

This is a tough system to forecast for several reasons.

It will be a late-forming system and could impact land only a day and a half after developing.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Water temperatures in the Gulf are very warm and could allow the storm to rapidly intensify.

Watch: Scrubbed: NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-7 launch

There is also no guarantee that the storm will develop at all.

If this becomes a named system, it will be Idalia.

However, because it could spin up so close to Florida, it’s a concern for tropical impacts to our area.

Read: 9 things to do this weekend: National Cinema Day, Colin Jost

The most likely scenario as of Friday morning is that we could have some tropical storm conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and how it evolves over the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group