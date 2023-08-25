Florida reopens tax-free break on hurricane supplies this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Florida will be able to save money on supplies to keep their families safe this hurricane season starting this weekend.

Florida’s “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” starts Saturday.

Shoppers can buy things like batteries, flashlights, and household items without paying sales tax.

Watch: System could develop in Gulf this weekend and bring tropical impacts to Florida next week

Some generators and even pet food are also included.

The sales-tax holiday runs through September 8.

Watch: Scrubbed: NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-7 launch

A full list of items that will be tax-free and more details can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group