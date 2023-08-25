Local

Florida reopens tax-free break on hurricane supplies this weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Florida will be able to save money on supplies to keep their families safe this hurricane season starting this weekend.

Florida’s “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” starts Saturday.

Shoppers can buy things like batteries, flashlights, and household items without paying sales tax.

Some generators and even pet food are also included.

The sales-tax holiday runs through September 8.

A full list of items that will be tax-free and more details can be found here.

