Shoplifter shoves older woman into car before crashing into tree, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was arrested Monday after shoplifting at the Orlando Outlet Marketplace on International Drive, police said.
Police said Brittany Campbell, 34, ran out of the marketplace, pushed an older woman into a car and drove away.
A nearby officer patrolling the mall said he saw the older woman screaming as the events unfolded.
Police said Campbell knew the older woman, who did not know Campbell was going to shoplift.
The older woman was standing outside the outlet mall smoking when Campbell ran out, shoved her into the car, locked the doors and sped away, police said. The older woman told police Campbell refused to stop the car to let her out.
The officer said he tried to stop the car, but Campbell continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
Police said Campbell crashed the car into a tree on State Road 528 and Orangewood Boulevard. Neither woman was injured.
Police said the car was stolen, and that they found the stolen items in the car.
Campbell faces charges of grand theft, police said.
