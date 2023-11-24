Shopping during the holiday weekend? Here are 9 tips to avoid scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis encourages consumers to be aware of potential scams during the holiday shopping weekend.

Officials expect shoppers to spend $130 billion from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Patronis said Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the year’s biggest shopping days, making it a prime time for scammers to take advantage of them.

Read: BBB tracks 50% increase in gift card scams this year alone

However, knowing the signs of a scam can prevent fraud.

“This is a great time of year to shop, but it is also the time to be alert,” Patronis said.

Read: Lawmakers call on FTC to investigate equity concerns with digital store coupons

Here are nine tips to protect from Thanksgiving holiday scams:

If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Be wary of the “ultimate bargain.”

Use a credit card instead of cash or debit for consumer protection.

Be careful of credit and coupon offers.

Watch your account balances and monitor suspicious activity.

Keep your receipts and understand stores’ return policies.

When purchasing gift cards, make sure to check if there is a fee and give the activation receipt to the recipient.

Check with the Better Business Bureau if other customers have filed complaints against the retailer.

Some retailers offer layaway plans or other payment options so you can pay for items in installments or later. See if there is a fee and what you can do if the purchase is canceled or returned.

Research before donating to a charity. Websites like FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices, Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org are good resources.

Read: Spending slowdown expected this Black Friday weekend

Click here to learn more about common scams and report fraud.

Video: How you can avoid fake USPS text scams spreading ahead of the holidays (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group