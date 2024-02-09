Small plane crashes into vehicle while making an emergency landing on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently on scene of crash involving a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 75.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, In Collier County.

Troopers said that the airplane collided with a vehicle while making the landing.

Currently, all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed.

FHP is asking driver to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

We will update this story when more details are provided.

