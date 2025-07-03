Small plane damaged, pilot survives hard landing at DeLand Airport

DELAND, Fla. —

The city of DeLand says single-engine aircraft incident on DeLand Airport property on Singleton Drive Thursday morning.

City officials say a single piston over-wing airplane had a hard landing shortly after 10 a.m., resulting in moderate damage.

The pilot was able to get out before first responders arrived. The pilot was stabilized then transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

No other injuries were reported.

The aircraft was located in a grassy area near runway 5.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group