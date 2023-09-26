Small plane flips at Orlando Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla. — A small plane flipped Tuesday afternoon at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The private single-engine plane overturned at about 4 p.m. in a grassy area near a runway, airport official said.

The pilot was alert when he exited the plane and was taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital by Sanford firefighters.

He was the only person aboard the plane, which has been secured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said there was no severe weather in the area at the time of the incident.

Runways 9L/27R and 9C/27C were closed, but runways 9R/27L and 18/36 remained open.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information about flight delays.

