Small plane makes emergency landing in Palm Bay field

PALM BAY, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing in a Palm Bay field on Monday.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the plan landed in a field off Center Lane Road and Hereford Lane around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the plane made the emergency landing due to engine failure.

Firefighters said no one was injured, and the FAA is investigating.

