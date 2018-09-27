Smash Burger, other Orange County businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Smash-and-grab burglars hit three Orange County businesses early Thursday, deputies said.
The businesses, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, Cricket Wireless and Smash Burger, on Alafaya Trail near SR-408, were hit at about 3 a.m., deputies said.
Investigators are working to determine what was stolen.
No injuries were reported.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
.@OrangeCoSheriff are investigating a number of smash and grabs this morning. The businesses are just yards from each other in a strip mall at 408 & Alafaya Trl. pic.twitter.com/PG8vEUDwev— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}