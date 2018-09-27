  • Smash Burger, other Orange County businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Smash-and-grab burglars hit three Orange County businesses early Thursday, deputies said.

     

    The businesses, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, Cricket Wireless and Smash Burger, on Alafaya Trail near SR-408, were hit at about 3 a.m., deputies said.

     

    Investigators are working to determine what was stolen.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

