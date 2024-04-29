Smoke from brush fire causes closure of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire led to the closure of Interstate 95 on Monday afternoon in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. near Mile Marker 171, which is north of Valkaria Road.

Traffic cameras indicated that lanes in both directions were stopped.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the roadway.

See a map of the scene below:

