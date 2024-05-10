Solar Bears beat Everblades 4-2, force a Game 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Solar Bears beat the Florida Everblades 4-2 Thursday night to keep their season alive.

Down 3-1 in this best-of-seven series, Orlando must win Game 5 on Saturday night to push the series to Estero.

The Solar Bears opened up a 2-0 lead after the first period and a 3-1 lead entering the third period. Florida cut the lead to 3-2 until Darik Angeli scored an empty-netter. Angeli scored twice in Thursday’s win.

Saturday’s Game 5 at the Kia Center is set for a 7:00 puck drop.

