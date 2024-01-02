Some companies are mandating office etiquette training as returns rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As more companies call employees back to the office or step up enforcement of hybrid policies, some are worried their workers will leave their office manners at home.

That’s according to a survey by ResumeBuilder.com, which found 65% of business leaders said their organizations are either offering some form of office etiquette training or plan to offer the training in the future to help employees transition back to the office.

That the return to the workplace would cause friction over office etiquette after the pandemic isn’t entirely surprising. Many workers have spent the better part of three years working remotely, and those who returned early often came back to desolate offices.

Photos: Japan Airlines plane erupts in flames at Tokyo airport

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group