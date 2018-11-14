Some customs officers at OIA could be reassigned just in time for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - 15 customs officers could be moved from Orlando International just before the busy holiday travel season to be in place at the U.S.-Mexico border if a caravan of migrants reaches the border.
A week out from Thanksgiving, Congresswoman Val Demings, D-Florida, tells Channel 9 that 15 Customs and Border Protection officers are slated to come from Orlando International Airport.
The union representing the customs officers said, in all, 175 officers were assigned to the border, but the union representative now says those assignments have been suspended – for now.
TRENDING NOW:
- Yet another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk
- FLORIDA RECOUNT: Palm Beach County must start over on recounting early voting ballots
- Sheriff: Mason jars filled with 'mother of Satan' explosives found at Lake Helen home
- Disney passholder displays pro-Trump signs at park, gets banned (again)
- VIDEO: Orange County woman pleads guilty to child neglect in toddler son's death
The White House expects a caravan of 7,000 undocumented people walking through Mexico to arrive at the southern U.S. border soon, with plans to enter the U.S.
Going through customs can already take three hours for some passengers because of a staffing shortage.
What could the potential assignment mean for holiday travelers at Orlando International Airport? Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook will bring you the story LIVE on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Channel 9 Eyewitness News
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}