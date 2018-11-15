Crash involving school bus shuts down southbound lanes of Turnpike in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash with a semitruck on the Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said there were 10 adults on the bus and no children. The adults had minor injuries, troopers said.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Kissimmee Park Road just before noon Thursday.
The southbound lanes were shut down as crews work to clear the scene and clean up a fuel spill.
Troopers said the bus was in the northbound lanes and the driver tried to make a U-turn into the southbound lanes when it collided with a semitruck.
The bus landed on its side; the front was smashed.
No other details were released.
