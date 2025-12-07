Ho-Ho-Hold off on those car holiday light displays, police warn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida law enforcement agencies aren’t trying to be a grinch this year – but they’re asking drivers to carefully consider which lights they put on their cars.

The state is seeing a growing trend of people taping holiday lights to the outside of their cars, making for a festive display as they drive around town at night.

West Palm Police posted a picture of a recent traffic stop, showing a Tesla decked out in multicolored lights.

“Yes, it’s festive. No, it’s not street-legal, whether you’re cruising the North Pole or our streets,” the post read.

According to Florida law, displaying red or blue lights on the outside of a car is illegal – save for brake lights and emergency vehicles, as well as a few other government- and safety-related exceptions.

Cars also cannot display combinations of blue and white, red and white lights or flashing lights.

Drivers who have red or blue lights on the fronts of their cars can be subject to a third-degree felony, punishable by prison time – although the penalty was written with drivers pretending to be law enforcement officers in mind.

All other violations can be subject to a ticket.

“Keep the holiday cheer, lose the emergency vehicle vibes,” WPPD quipped.

