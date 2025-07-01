Some residents allowed back after flooding at Orlando senior apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando fire department says a percentage of evacuees from Kinneret Apartments last week will be allowed to return home as work continues to repair the damage.

A pipe burst in the building Friday. The flooding caused 24 units to be evacuated.

City officials say the fifth floor to the 15th will be allowed to return to the building due to one elevator shaft being in service.

Permitting services are underway to allow those occupants to return to their units.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group