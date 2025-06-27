24 Orlando senior apartments evacuated after flooding from burst pipe

ORLANDO, Fla. — A burst pipe caused major flooding and an evacuation Friday morning of a senior apartment building in Orlando.

Crews said flooding from the fourth floor of the Kinneret Apartments caused 24 units to be evacuated.

The cause of the pipe burst remains unknown, and the extent of the damage beyond the flooding has not been determined.

It is also unclear how many people have been evacuated or how long the evacuation process will take.

Emergency services continue to manage the situation as residents await further updates on the evacuation and repairs.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

