Some Volusia County residents upset over newly approved townhouse project

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recently approved townhouse project is getting pushback from Volusia County residents.

Just this week, county councilors approved a mixed-use development that will bring 100 multi-family units, a grocery store and other shops to the State Road 44 and Kepler Road intersection.

That is just outside DeLand city limits.

Nearby residents said traffic back-ups are already bad in the area and they feel like they’re being flooded out by recent large-scale housing projects.

“Maybe we are not paying enough taxes. But how do you go up against what 100 homes are paying,” laughed long time DeLand resident Jack Ehntholt.

County Chair Jeff Brower shared their concerns before voting no to the project.

“Residents are watching the water inch closer and closer to their homes, and we are going to put more water there,” said Brower.

Council members in favor, believe the area will improve as development occurs. They pointed to traffic changes already in the works like a roundabout coming to the intersections and an extension of Beresford Avenue.

“I think when it comes to the road, help is on the way. It has taken a long time. Help is on the way and that is gonna be improved,” said Councilor David Santiago.

This project is a scaled down version of what was initially proposed.

At that time, the developer wanted to bring 240 units to the intersection and most councilors were not on board.

This 100-unit project passed 4-3.

