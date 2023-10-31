Local

Southbound lanes of I-95 in Flagler County to be closed for hours after crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

File photo

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of I-95 are expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday after what Flagler County deputies described as a major crash.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said around noon that the crash has all southbound lanes blocked south of State Road 100.

“Expect delays on SR-100 near the I-95 interchange and please use alternate routes,” deputies said.

Read: 71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details regarding the crash. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read