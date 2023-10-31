Southbound lanes of I-95 in Flagler County to be closed for hours after crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of I-95 are expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday after what Flagler County deputies described as a major crash.

Deputies said around noon that the crash has all southbound lanes blocked south of State Road 100.

“Expect delays on SR-100 near the I-95 interchange and please use alternate routes,” deputies said.

Read: 71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details regarding the crash. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB is currently shut down south of SR-100 due to a major crash. The roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

Expect delays on SR-100 near the I-95 interchange and please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/I0YwHzEdb9 — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) October 31, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group