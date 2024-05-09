Southeastern U.S. braces for possible impacts from tornados, severe storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of the southeastern U.S. are monitoring the possibility of tornadoes on Thursday.

This follows a new round of deadly storms on Wednesday in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Videos shared with Channel 9 show just some of the damage from powerful storms in Tennessee.

The tornadoes are leaving downed trees and homes without roofs in their wake.

A tornado in Maury County lifted debris 20,000 feet into the air.

Meantime, an EF-2 tornado was caught on camera in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

And in North Carolina, Gaston County declared a state of emergency after a powerful storm took down highway signs and power lines.

Thirteen tornadoes were spotted in seven states on Wednesday, marking the 14th consecutive day a tornado has touched down in the U.S.

