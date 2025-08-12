Space Force to launch first national security mission on ULA’s Vulcan Rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A rocket launch to support national security is set to blast off from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday.

The United States Space Force’s USSF-106 mission is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday night.

The mission marks the first national security launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket.

The launch will utilize a Vulcan Centaur VC4S rocket, equipped with four solid rocket boosters, to deliver its payload directly to geosynchronous orbit.

The launch is set with a launch window between 7:59 and 8:59 p.m.

