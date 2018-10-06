  • SpaceX aims to launch, land Falcon 9 rocket in California

    By: Chip Skambis

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX will launch and attempt to land a Falcon 9 rocket in California Sunday evening. 

    The launch from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled for 10:21 p.m. eastern time. 

    Aboard the Falcon 9 rocket is a SAOCOM 1A satellite, according to Air Force officials. 

    SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9 rocket at Landing Zone 4, officials said. 
     

