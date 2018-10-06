SpaceX aims to launch, land Falcon 9 rocket in California

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX will launch and attempt to land a Falcon 9 rocket in California Sunday evening.
The launch from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled for 10:21 p.m. eastern time.
Aboard the Falcon 9 rocket is a SAOCOM 1A satellite, according to Air Force officials.
SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9 rocket at Landing Zone 4, officials said.
Now targeting October 7 for launch of SAOCOM 1A. Rocket and payload are healthy; additional time will be used to complete pre-flight vehicle checkouts.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 3, 2018
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete–targeting October 6 launch of SAOCOM 1A from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 2, 2018
