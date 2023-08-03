SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new satellite is in orbit following an early morning launch from our Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 a.m. Thursday.

It carried Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 communication satellites which will serve TV, communication, and government networks across North America.

Shortly after launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/miU7GVqx3q — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 3, 2023

Officials said the booster previously launched Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission.

