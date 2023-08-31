SpaceX planning Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Space Coast.

The launch is set for 7:52 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is in support of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

22 Starlink satellites will be sent into low-Earth orbit to help SpaceX’s growing global internet network service.

Following the launch, SpaceX is aiming to land the first-stage rocket booster on one of its autonomous droneships in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said this will be the seventh launch for the first stage booster, which has previously launched the Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and one Starlink mission.

If the launch is delayed, there are several backup launch opportunities, including 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch on Eyewitness News.

