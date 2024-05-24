SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday night.
It will carry 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Liftoff is scheduled for 10:45 p.m.
If the launch doesn’t happen, backup opportunities are available on Friday.
This is the 13th flight for the first stage booster, which launched Crew-5 and six Starlink missions.
After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
