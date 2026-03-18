WATCH: Sparks fly as truck crashes into deputy vehicle on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video captured a scary moment for a Volusia County deputy on Interstate 4.

The deputy said a truck hauling a large trailer crashed into the side of a cruiser as it was parked on the side of I-4.

The dramatic crash created a spray of sparks and debris and left behind major damage to the deputy’s cruiser.

Officials said thankfully no one was hurt, but it still serves as a reminder for drivers to watch out and move over for vehicles on the side of the road.

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