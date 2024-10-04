Spirit Airlines consider filing for bankruptcy, report claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines shares fell 30% on Thursday following a report it could file for bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal says the carrier is considering the move following its failed merger with JetBlue Airways.

It comes amid competition for price-sensitive travelers and a glut of domestic airline seats.

Spirit’s CEO says it is focused on getting the “best outcome ...as quickly as possible.”

