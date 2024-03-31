Splash into summer nights: Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — With summer break fast approaching, Walt Disney World Resort visitors can gear up for a “glowing” adventure at Disney H2O Glow After Hours.

Starting on May 25, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will transform into a glowing night beach party.

The glowing after-hours party will only be on 18 select evenings from May 25 to Aug. 31, 2024.

The water park will be decorated with vibrant and radiant lighting effects.

The park will also have a DJ dance party featuring beloved Disney characters like Goofy.

This year, visitors can rent out cabanas online and book a private space during the event.

Click here for more information about the beach party at Disney.

