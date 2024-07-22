Allegiant adds 8 new routes, including several from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Allegiant Travel Co. has announced eight new nonstop routes to 13 cities across the country, including several new Florida routes.

The routes will launch in November.

“The addition of new routes is a testament to the success of our existing service in these communities,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “Our network planning team is responsive to consumer demand, constantly looking for opportunities to enhance the leisure travel experience. The new service kicks off just in time to plan warm winter getaways to sought-after coastal destinations.”

Read: Florida officials react to President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group