Attorneys present case for Xbox killers’ resentencing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys defending the so-called Xbox killers are presenting their case in Volusia County.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter were convicted and sentenced to death for beating six people and a dog to death with baseball bats in 2004. The pair went to the home with two others to get back some of their belongings.

The other two involved, Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, are both currently serving life sentences.

Hunter and Victorino were sentenced to death but now must be resentenced due to a change in state law.

In court Thursday, Hunter’s attorneys seemed to be placing the bulk of the blame on Victorino. Attorneys argued Hunter was much younger and much smaller than Victorino and feared for his own life if he didn’t help him.

They explained that Hunter had a strict and religious upbringing and was kicked out of his home by his parents. A friend then introduced him to Victorino, who ended up taking him in. At the time, Hunter was 18, and Victorino was 28.

Attorneys used Hunter’s former teacher and high school football coach to paint him as a model student.

“He was about as fun as it gets for a teacher and coach, so I always made it a point to keep in contact with him,” said Todd Denoyer.

Additionally, a psychologist said he was remorseful.

“He feels partially responsible for what happened and wonders what he could have done to stop it,” said Julie Harper.

However, during cross-examination, prosecutors pointed out discrepancies in what Hunter told doctors versus what he told police, including whether he stabbed or beat anyone the day of the murders.

“Are you aware that he was asked that several times from several attorneys and he denied it all times?” asked Heatha Trigones, a prosecutor with the State Attorney’s Office.

Victorino’s attorneys asked the judge to hear the cases separately at one point, but the judge denied the motion. They are expected to make their case tomorrow.

