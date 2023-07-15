Split, the Savannah Bananas mascot gets his own bobblehead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s get bananas, the Savannah Bananas, that is.

Sometimes called the “World Famous Baseball Circus,” or “the Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball,” the Savannah Bananas are not your typical baseball team.

According to the team website, the Savanah Bananas challenge the way things are supposed to be and implemented some deviations from standard baseball rules, otherwise known as “Banana Ball” – the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.

On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Savannah Bananas Bobblehead. The officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead features Split, the mascot of the Savannah Bananas.

Founded in 2016, the Savannah Bananas competed in the Coastal Plain League’s West Division, where they won three Petitt Cup championships.

Split was announced as the name of the Savannah Bananas mascot after the team received 1,200 suggestions in a “Name the Mascot” contest.

“Split was by far the most popular name suggested in our contest and we feel it is the perfect fit for our Bananas mascot,” team president Jared Orton said. “The first ever Bananas bobblehead will be our iconic mascot, Split, and I can’t think of a better way to introduce our King of Potassium to the world.”

The new individually numbered bobbleheads will feature Split standing on a banana-shaped base with his name the Savannah Bananas’ logo, as well as sporting his trademark sunglasses.

“We’re excited to be offering the first Savannah Bananas bobblehead for all of the Bananas’ fans across the country,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobblehead and baseball are a perfect combination, and we know fans of the Savannah Bananas are going to love this new bobblehead.”

