Spooktacular Candy Bash coming to Goldenrod Recreation Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Get your costumes and trick-or-treating gear ready.

Orange County’s District 5 Spooktacular Candy Bash is coming to the Goldenrod Recreation Center on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages, including costume contests, trick-or-treating, live entertainment and food vendors.

The event, hosted by Commissioner Emily Bonilla’s office, will run from noon to 4 p.m.

