Spring Fiesta returns to Lake Eola this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mark your calendars, one of Central Florida’s longest running events is back for its 35th year.

Spring is here and so is the family fun at the 35th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola Park.

The free, pet-friendly event includes more than 200 artist and crafter booths, food vendors, live music, a huge children’s play area and more.

Guests can Mingle with artists and crafters from around the country as they line the streets around the park.

Plus, savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors, enjoy a cold brew at the beer garden, browse our sponsor booths, and stop by the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

Amphitheater stage schedule:

Saturday, April 6th 11:00am-12:30pm - Maddux Miller 1:30pm-2:30pm - Citrus Singers Girl Scouts 3:00pm-5:00pm - Hello Sister

Sunday, April 7th 10:30am-11:45am - Kaci-Jo 12:15pm-1:30pm - David Diaz 2:00pm-2:30pm - Exitos 96.5 Presents LD Legendary 3:00pm-5:00pm - O’Gilvie Trio

The Spring Fiesta takes place from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. on April 6-7 and is brought to you by WFTV (Cox Media Group) and the City of Orlando.

