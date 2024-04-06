Local

Spring Fiesta returns to Lake Eola this weekend

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

Spring Fiesta returns to Lake Eola this weekend Spring Fiesta returns to Lake Eola this weekend

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mark your calendars, one of Central Florida’s longest running events is back for its 35th year.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Spring is here and so is the family fun at the 35th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola Park.

The free, pet-friendly event includes more than 200 artist and crafter booths, food vendors, live music, a huge children’s play area and more.

Read: Show your Orlando pride on #407Day while enjoying local events, specials

Guests can Mingle with artists and crafters from around the country as they line the streets around the park.

Plus, savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors, enjoy a cold brew at the beer garden, browse our sponsor booths, and stop by the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

Read: Orlando’s spookiest event returns with an earlier start than usual

Amphitheater stage schedule:

Saturday, April 6th 11:00am-12:30pm - Maddux Miller 1:30pm-2:30pm - Citrus Singers Girl Scouts 3:00pm-5:00pm - Hello Sister

Sunday, April 7th 10:30am-11:45am - Kaci-Jo 12:15pm-1:30pm - David Diaz 2:00pm-2:30pm - Exitos 96.5 Presents LD Legendary 3:00pm-5:00pm - O’Gilvie Trio

The Spring Fiesta takes place from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. on April 6-7 and is brought to you by WFTV (Cox Media Group) and the City of Orlando.

Read: Orlando hopes a new arts program will lure people downtown & get them to linger

CLICK HERE for more details.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read