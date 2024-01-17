State attorney: Pastor who whipped 16 students with belt at Orlando private school won’t be charged

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Wednesday afternoon that an Orlando pastor who whipped 16 students with a belt in November at a private school will not be charged with child abuse.

Bain said that on Nov. 2, the Orlando Police Department referred a case to his office after several parents filed complaints accusing a senior leader at St. Mark AME Church of child abuse at the church’s Alpha Learning Academy.

Parents told police that the church’s administrative assistant asked the senior leader to intervene in a fourth-grade class because of “disruptive and disrespectful behavior.”

The complaints alleged that the leader used a leather belt to give three lashes on the hips, legs and backsides of 16 students.

The parents said in the complaints that they did not consent to corporal punishment and that they were not notified before it was administered.

Read: Parents say Orlando pastor whipped kids with belt at private school

They also said the school’s parent handbook they received did not mention corporal punishment as being an approved form of discipline.

Police said they discovered previous versions of the school’s parent handbook that did include a provision for corporal punishment as an alternative to home suspension.

Video: Parents say Orlando pastor whipped kids with belt at private school Parents at an Orlando private school were left fuming and asking police for justice after they accused a pastor of beating their children with a belt Thursday. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com)

But they said that the school’s 2023-2024 parent handbook lacked the corporal punishment provision.

Police said in their report that it is unclear which version of the handbook parents received.

Read: No arrests after pastor killed while renting his church out for an event

“The senior leader admitted to police that he administered the spankings, stating he had warned students about the potential for it if they continued misbehaving,” Bain’s office said. “He told officers the school’s principals and counselors had previously used corporal punishment in prior years. The official said he was unaware of the change to the handbook.”

Florida law grants teachers and school personnel “the authority to maintain discipline within the scope of parental expectations and practices and exempts them from potential simple battery charges,” prosecutors said.

“While the senior leader’s act of administering corporal punishment is not in question, the state cannot prove there was an intent to inflict physical injury or bodily harm to the children,” Bain’s office said. “It cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the senior leader intended to strike the students against their (or their parents’) will.”

Florida law states that child abuse “requires the intentional infliction of physical injury or an intentional act reasonably expected to cause injury to a child,” Bain’s office said.

Read: Pastor’s son found shot, killed at a church in Winter Haven

“It is not reasonable to expect three lashes over clothing would cause an injury,” Bain said. “After reviewing the case, our office does not believe it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and our ethical standards prohibit us from filing charges.”

Bain will hold a news conference about his decision Wednesday afternoon. Click here to stream it live once it begins, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

See a map of the school below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group