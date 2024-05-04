Stetson will recognize over 1,000 graduates this spring

DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University will celebrate three spring commencement ceremonies this month.

Over 1,000 graduates will be recognized during the ceremonies at DeLand and the law campus near St. Petersburg.

The university will host its 138th ceremony in DeLand on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, at the Spec Martin Memorial Stadium.

Over 860 students earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Read: GOAA leadership speaks at UCF commencement ceremony

Stetson has a tradition of selecting top graduating students to give the keynote address.

The May 10 ceremony will be at 7 p.m. for the School of Business Administration and the School of Music. On May 11, graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences will be honored.

Tickets are required for the ceremonies. A live stream can be accessed here.

Read: ‘Space U’: NASA’s Bill Nelson will speak at UCF graduation ceremony

The College of Law will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18, on the Gulfport campus.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group