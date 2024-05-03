GOAA leadership speaks at UCF commencement ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — College of Business graduates received high-flying words of wisdom at Friday’s commencement ceremony at the University of Central Florida.

Kevin Thibault, the chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, spoke to graduates about being open to opportunities in their future careers.

The ceremony, which took place at the Addition Financial Arena, was one of six that will be held this week.

Thibault said the things learned at UCF will spark a moment of gratitude at one time in the students’ lives.

“Of course, it’s a cliché but true, the world is changing and evolving rapidly,” he said. “The more you know, even arcane facts that lead you to think more deeply about topics you’d never seriously considered, the better equipped you will be to adjust.”

Thibault manages the operations at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport as the head of GOAA.

UCF awarded about 9,800 degrees in the spring semester, including nearly 3,000 in STEM fields.

