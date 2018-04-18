0 Steve Spurrier talks new Alliance of American Football League in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football hosted a fan event Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Orlando bar to welcome Steve Spurrier, who will coach the league's first team, which will be in Orlando.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Tom Veit, the alliance's head of business, were at the event.

There aren't many names that resonate with football fans in Florida like Steve Spurrier.

Some of those fans were in downtown Orlando on Tuesday night to hear the 72-year-old promote his new league.

He’s coming out of retirement to coach in the Alliance of American Football.

"Hopefully we've got a team that people in this community and the greater Orlando area can be really proud of,” Spurrier said.

The head football coach led the Florida Gators to a national championship in 1996 and was a seven-time SEC coach of the year.

He believes his fun-and-gun style will fit nicely with the new league.

"We hope to score a lot of points and win, and the object is to always win the game first, but if we can score a bunch of points, that will be good also," he said.

One of the biggest questions for Spurrier's new team is if Tim Tebow will be the quarterback.

"I made contact with him a long time ago and he's swinging the bat right now as he says it,” he said. “But if he thinks he wants to play some football, we got a fifteen jersey down here waiting on him."

