0 Stinky surprise: Couple watches as man dumps used portable potty on their driveway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was so mad that a contractor didn’t pick up a used portable toilet from a project, he loaded it onto a trailer, drove it to the contractor’s house, tipped it over in his driveway and took off, Winter Garden police said.

Matthew Moore, 33, was charged with unlawful dumping of human waste from a vehicle.

Home security video of the Feb. 14 incident captured the whole thing.

Moore told police he and a couple had a business relationship, and that Moore and the couple arranged for the portable toilet to be on a construction site on W. Maple Street until that day.

Moore told police that when he saw the toilet was still there at the end of the day, he loaded it onto his trailer and took it over to the couple’s home.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

The couple told police their dog started barking at something outside around 9:40 p.m.

They reviewed their outdoor security camera video from inside and saw the pickup truck pulling the toilet and reversing in their driveway.

Video then shows Moore getting out of the truck, walking up to the toilet, and pushing it onto the driveway. Then Moore gets back in his truck and drives away.

Moore told police he tried to move the toilet onto the driveway in an upright position and that he did not intend for it to flip over. Police records show investigators doubt it was an accident based on the video.

When Winter Garden police arrived AT the scene, officers reported the toilet was on its side, leaking human waste and emitting a strong odor of human feces.

WATCH BELOW: Raw video of portable toilet incident





© 2018 Cox Media Group.