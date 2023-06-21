Storm watches issued for Lesser Antilles as TS Bret gains strength

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret is a little stronger Wednesday morning as it continues its move towards the Caribbean.

Bret is moving west at 16 mph and has winds around 60 mph.

Bret is forecast to only slightly strengthen as it heads to the Lesser Antilles.

Bret should rapidly weaken in the Caribbean as it encounters dry air and shears over the weekend.

As of now, Bret is not forecast to impact Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor Bret and another tropical system that could develop as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean.

