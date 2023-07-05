Storms flip over 3 aircrafts at Kissimmee airport

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Three small aircrafts flipped over in Wednesday afternoon storms at Kissimmee Gateway Airport, according to officials.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Two of the aircrafts were not tied down, airport officials said. One was not airworthy and used by an aircraft maintenance school and the other was being used for flight instruction, according to the airport.

READ: Strong thunderstorms bring downpours, lightning & damaging winds to the area

The third aircraft was privately owned and tied down, but its ropes broke free, airport officials said.

No injuries were reported.

READ: Roof partially collapses, building evacuated during Orange County apartment fire

Video: Central Florida outdoor workers plan days around beating extreme heat Because of that extreme heat, officials are urging people to stay inside as much as possible. But what about the workers who can’t? (Raphael Pires, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group