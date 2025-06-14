Stray Kids set to electrify Orlando with concert this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A globally known K-pop band is coming to Orlando this weekend.

The South Korean boy band Stray Kids will perform at Camping World Stadium on Saturday night.

If you’re wondering about the popularity, the most expensive tickets are being sold for over $1,300.

Camping World said on-site parking for the concert is already sold out. Venue officials are encouraging attendees to consider parking downtown and taking a free shuttle to the stadium.

The shuttle will pick up passengers on Central Boulevard between Hughey and Garland starting at 3:30 p.m.

Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

