Strong tropical waves near Africa could develop next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics are relatively calm but still active.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two strong tropical waves that have recently moved from the western coast of Africa.

Both storm systems are moving east across the Atlantic and could develop next week.

It’s too soon to tell if either storm system will threaten the U.S.

Climate conditions over the central Atlantic are not looking good for development, despite the warm waters.

As of Friday morning, both systems are only being monitored by storm trackers.

Channel 9 will continue to keep an eye on the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

