Study: Buyers need six-figure income to buy a home in 22 states, including Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Research shows Americans will need to earn a six-figure household income in order to buy a home in 22 states, including Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Financial researchers found buyers must make more than $100,000 to comfortably afford a typical median-priced home.
Analysts assessed whether mortgage payments could be made, assuming a 20% down payment with a 30-year-fixed rate.
Read: Powell says Fed wants to see ‘more good inflation readings’ before it can cut rates
They didn’t factor in closing costs, home maintenance costs, or non-housing items.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group