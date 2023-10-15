Sunday night as low as the 50s, cool air for the morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The front has passed, and the coolest air this fall season is moving in.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Sunday night is in the 50s/60s, and it will be nice and cool all day tomorrow.

The winds have been gusty, and while they’ll weaken later this evening, they’ll be breezy, out of the northwest, again on Monday.

Each morning this week looks cool, and afternoons are comfortable and fall-like.

By Friday, a quick round of storms is possible before another front will pass and ensure we don’t heat up too much anytime soon.

