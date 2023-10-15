Tropical Depression Sean fizzling out while another system is likely to develop this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Sean is forecast to continue to weaken and fizzle out, while Channel 9 meteorologists have their eyes on another system set to develop this week.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there’s a high chance that Invest 94L will develop into a tropical system this week. When it does, it would get the name Tammy.

Crimi said Invest 94L will move slowly across the Atlantic, but some models indicate there could be some impacts near the Caribbean by the end of next weekend.

