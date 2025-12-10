Sunny and cool before another cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lack of clouds will lead to a sunny and cool Wednesday in Central Florida.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Thursday, a weak front is expected to pass through the area, causing a temporary drop in temperatures.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning will mark the coldest point in the week, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s.

However, temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with highs reaching back into the upper 70s.

