0 SunPass maintenance issues now causing problems for E-Pass customers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It's been two weeks since the SunPass system went offline for maintenance and customers said they are still having problems.

But now, E-Pass customers said it's also causing problems for their accounts.

The same holdup is preventing E-Pass from posting millions of transactions to SunPass accounts.

Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa continued to press SunPass officials for answers.

MORE: Full statement from SunPass

She found out that regardless of what a driver has on their windshield to collect your tolls, whether it's a SunPass or E-Pass, many tolls are going unposted to customer accounts.



That includes driver Charlie Zuber's E-Pass account. He said it has more money in it than it should.

A meticulous toll keeper with his own Excel spreadsheet, the numbers are not adding up to what he sees online.

“It's just not there. I'm reporting $26 and I'm showing $18 and it should be lower than that,” Zuber said.

An E-Pass spokesperson said SunPass hasn't posted tolls from State Road 528, Florida's Turnpike, State Road 417 in Seminole County and State Road 429 by Disney World since June 1.

The holdup goes back to a scheduled system maintenance by SunPass earlier this month.

That same hold-up is preventing E-Pass from posting more than 11 million transactions to SunPass accounts.

The number of unposted tolls by SunPass will be far higher, but it’s not yet known by how much.



The complaints are multiplying online.

Many have written to WFTV on Facebook and Twitter saying they’ve had to pay for tolls out of pocket because new transponders can’t be activated.

Others are wondering how much will be coming out of their account at once or are worried about when the transaction will be posted.

“That could be a big chunk right out of someone's pocket,” said Zuber.

SunPass has also opened up a walk-in center at the West Oaks Mall to handle issues in person to help alleviate some of the volume on the website, app and at the call center.

Statement from SunPass: We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers during the SunPass system maintenance period and appreciate their patience while we work to resolve these issues.



Our SunPass team has been working diligently to streamline the system and are adding resources to improve service levels including additional hardware, internet capacity, and telephone lines. We will add additional resources, as needed, to ensure high service levels.



Regarding tolls, customer accounts will reflect each transaction that was incurred since June 1, 2018 once the Customer Service Center begins to post toll charges, which is anticipated to begin as early as the end of the week. Please note, the posting process may take a number of weeks. This is being done to avoid customer payment cards being charged all at once. Some customers may see multiple replenishments in one day if they had a high toll usage in a short period of time.



We are committed to our SunPass customers and want to ensure that they are not negatively impacted by the system maintenance period. For any customer that was unable to replenish their account by phone, web, or other means during the maintenance period, or shortly after, who may have been assessed additional fees, please call the SunPass customer service center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352) and speak with a representative who can assist you.



For SunPass customers not on Easy Pay or automatic replenishment, there are several options for replenishing an account:



• Call the customer service center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352) • Use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVR) • Visit a SunPass walk-in center (see locations in table below) • Utilize the SunPass.com website • Visit an authorized Merchant and make a Cash Replenishment (for locations, click here) https://www.sunpass.com/en/about/cash.shtml



Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and are confident that new SunPass system features will provide a better customer experience in the future.



For added convenience, we have opened three new walk-in centers in addition to the current walk-in centers.



Miami Walk-In Center 7902 N.W. 36th Street Unit 203 Doral, FL 33166 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Tampa Walk-In Center 10137 E. Adamo Drive Suite 800A Tampa, FL 33619 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Ocoee Walk-In Center 9405 W. Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boca Raton Walk-In Center 7941 W. Glades Road Boca Raton, FL 33434 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Sat/Sun Holidays: Closed on major holidays



Snapper Creek Service Plaza Milepost 19, Florida’s Turnpike Miami, FL 33186 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Sat/Sun Holidays: Closed on major holidays





BayWay-Pinellas Toll Plaza 4501 54th Avenue S. St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Hours: Open Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed Sat/Sun Holidays: Closed on major holidays



Mid-Bay Bridge 1200 White Point Road Niceville, FL 32578 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sat/Sun Holidays: Closed on major holidays



Garcon Point Bridge 555 Avalon Boulevard Milton, FL 32571 Hours: Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Sat/Sun Holidays: Closed on major holidays









© 2018 Cox Media Group.